Virgin Voyages Welcomes Resilient Lady to Their Fleet

One of the newest cruise lines at sea has taken delivery of their third ship! Virgin Voyages announced today that Resilient Lady was delivered to the cruise line by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and is ready to enter service.

The third ship delivered to Virgin Voyages in the past two years, Resilient Lady clocks in at 110,000 tons and will look and feel very similar to the line’s first two ships; Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.

Beginning May 14, 2023, Resilient Lady will set sail on her maiden cruise,“Greek Island Glow”, calling on Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum and Mykonos before returning to her homeport in Piraeus, Athens. The ship will also sail another 8-night itinerary called “Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems,” with calls on Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu.

Following her first season in the Mediterranean, Resilient Lady will embark on a 44-day repositioning cruise to spend the winter cruise season in Australia and New Zealand. On the repositioning cruise, the ship will call on a number of exotic ports like Cairo, Dubai, Bali, Mumbai, Phuket and Singapore. Virgin Voyages is planning a celebration for the ship when it arrives in Sydney for the first time on December 4th, 2023.

About Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady

Similar in design and style to her sister ships, Resilient Lady features a hydrodynamic hull design, alternative technologies that reduce emissions as well as Climeon technology. For guests, 93% of cabins feature an ocean view and 86% feature private outdoor balconies with the cruise line’s signature Yellow Leaf Hammocks.

Passenger cabins feature a smart tablet used to control room temperature, opening and closing of blinds, play music, watch television and even turn on mood lighting. The ship also features six, Michelin-inspired restaurants, more than 20 places to eat, live entertainment, design-forward bars, oceanside hangout retreats and a focus on high-end service.

