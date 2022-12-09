Cruise Deal of the Week – December 9, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

We’re getting close to the holidays and if you’re looking for a cruise to somewhere warm this winter, do we have a cruise for you! MSC Cruises had a big week with the naming ceremony for the new MSC Seascape in New York City and the cruise line is gearing up for a fun-filled season in the Caribbean this winter.

If you’re looking for the best cruise deal around, this five day Caribbean cruise from MSC Cruises might be for you!

5-Day Caribbean Cruise with MSC Cruises

Leaving from sunny Miami on February 12, 2023, MSC Divina will spend a day at sea before arriving in Nassau, then call on MSC Cruises’ private island in the Caribbean, Ocean Cay. The ship spends two days at Ocean Cay before heading back to Miami.

Interior rooms start at just $258 per person so you won’t have to dig deep into your pockets for this cruise vacation!

Are you cruising the Caribbean this winter? Let us know in the comments!