Oceania Cruises Accelerates Debut of Vista

Oceania Cruises revealed some exciting news from cruisers!

The brand has decided to accelerate the debut of its new ship Vista and begin sailing on its new “Founder’s Cruise,” on May 13, 2023! Initially, Vista was scheduled to sail on her inaugural season on May 20, 2023, but due to high demand for the ship, the maiden voyage has been pushed forward by a week.

“Vista has been driving exceptional demand from the moment we first revealed her inaugural voyages. With all of her maiden season voyages sold out or on waitlist status, we are introducing an additional voyage to satisfy that exceptional demand,” stated Howard Sherman, President, and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

“Founder’s Cruise” Information

• To commemorate the new ship and Oceania Cruises’ 20th anniversary, the brand created a “Founder’s Cruise.”

• The cruise will be hosted by Oceania Cruises’ Founder Frank J. Del Rio.

• Guests on this cruise will depart from Rome and visit Italy, Greece, and Croatia destinations.

• There will be special events throughout the trip, such as inaugural cocktail receptions and exclusive celebrations.

More About Vista

• There are 1,200 guests capacity aboard the ship.

• At more than 290 square feet, Vista offers the most spacious standard stateroom at sea.

• All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with rainforest showers.

• There are eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues.

• Out of all 12 dining options, four are brand new.

Founder’s Cruise Itinerary

From May 13-20, 2023, guests will sail on the new Vista ship visiting new destinations each day. The following list is the locations guests will explore:

May 13: Rome, Italy

May 14: Sorrento/Capri, Italy

May 15: Messina, Italy

May 16: Argostoli, Greece

May 17: Corfu, Greece

May 18: Dubrovnik, Croatia

May 19: Zadar, Croatia

May 20: Venice, Italy

The bookings for the “Founder’s Cruise” have officially opened today. Guests interested in traveling on this cruise can head to the Oceania Cruises’ website to book and learn more.