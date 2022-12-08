Disney Cruise Line Announces Tropical Sailings In 2024

Disney Cruise Line has announced a full list of sailings to tropical destinations in early 2024. Come aboard the cruise line to experience a fun-filled vacation filled with magic and stops in the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and Mexico!

Disney Dream Highlights

Beginning in early 2023, guests are invited to sail on the Disney Dream to the Bahamas and western Caribbean departing from South Florida.

Choose from three-and-four-night getaways to the Bahamas or five-night vacations to the western Caribbean. Both trips will feature Disney Cruise Line Broadway-style shows, next-level dining options, character spottings, and fireworks at sea.

All sailings will leave from Port Canaveral in Orlando, Florida.

Each will include a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island.

Disney Wish Highlights

Beginning in early 2024, sail on the Disney Wish with three-and-four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay.

Each voyage will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Travelers can expect to experience the magic and joy of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars entertainment on every corner of the vessel.

Disney Fantasy Highlights

Seven-night sailings to the white-sand beaches of the eastern and eastern Caribbean.

Each voyage will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Guests on eastern Caribbean cruises will visit Tortola and St. Thomas.

Western Caribbean trips will visit ports of Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica.

The Ship will also make a stop at Castaway Cay.

Disney Magic Highlights

The Disney Magic will have two limited-time engagements from the Galveston terminal in early 2024.

After the New Year, the ship will embark on Caribbean voyages from four-to-six-nights through the end of the month.

From March through April, Disney Magic will sail on cruises from four-to-seven nights to the western Caribbean.

In February 2024, 2023, New Orleans plans to welcome Disney Magic back for another year of sailing.

Cruisers will have the option to sail for four-, five-, and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Disney Wonder Highlights

After her inaugural season, Disney Wonder will arrive in San Diego in March 2024 and begin sailings ranging from three-to-seven-nights to Mexico.

Explore Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Ensenada.

Bookings for the 2024 Tropical Sailings open to the public on December 15, 2022. Head to the Disney Cruise Line website to browse available itineraries.

Will you be sailing with Disney Cruise Line in 2023? Let us know in the comments!