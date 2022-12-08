MSC CRUISES LAUNCHES ITS NEWEST FLAGSHIP MSC SEASCAPE AT NAMING CEREMONY IN NYC

On Wednesday evening, MSC Cruises welcomed MSC Seascape to its innovative and sustainable fleet. The official naming ceremony took place at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City. MSC Cruises will soon be able to call The Big Apple home in April of 2023 when New York City becomes the line’s newest U.S. homeport. The company is eager to homeport in NYC and can offer guests from across the country a more comprehensive range of North American itineraries.

Over 3,000 guests attended the star-studded event including VIPs, travel partners, global media, and top executives from the entire Cruise Division of the company and MSC Group.

A highlight of the maritime ceremony was a performance from international singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli. The Grammy-Award-winning Italian singer performed “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” to get guests in the holiday spirit, along with a few other songs. Bocelli had recently performed at the naming ceremony for MSC World Europa last month in Doha, Qatar.

MSC Cruises’ Godmother Sophia Loren

International movie star and Godmother of the MSC Cruises fleet, Sophia Loren, blessed MSC Seascape virtually while Alexa Aponte-Vago, daughter of MSC Group’s founder and executive chairman Gianluigi Aponte, carried out the duties of Godmother with the traditional cutting of the ribbon, officially naming the ship. Loren shared a few words with guests via video: “One of the highlights of the past 20 years has been to officiate the christening of MSC Cruises fleet not only because the Apontes have become like family to me but also because MSC has always occupied a special place in my heart. Let me bless the MSC Seascape, her great crew and all her passengers.”

Shortly after the ceremony, guests enjoyed a gourmet gala dinner, followed by a performance by international Grammy Award winner singer/songwriter Ne-Yo.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “As the first MSC Cruises ship to be named in New York City, MSC Seascape represents a pivotal moment for the brand as we commit to further growing our presence in North America. Our latest flagship will serve as a great representation for all that we stand for at MSC Cruises, including sustainability, ground-breaking technology and modern design combined with an immersive and enriching guest experience delivered with European flair. Our guests will enjoy all of these wonderful amenities when she begins her sailings from Miami after the naming ceremony.”

MSC Seascape is the 21st ship in the MSC Cruises fleet. She is also the second ship to be announced by the company in the span of only a few weeks, following MSC World Europa’s official naming ceremony in November. MSC Seascape will be followed by the company’s second LNG-powered vessel, MSC Euribia, which is scheduled to launch in June of 2023.