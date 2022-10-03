Norwegian Cruise Line Eliminates All COVID Protocols

Those cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line after tomorrow will see a big change in the line’s COVID-19 protocols. Today NCL announced that it has updated its global health and safety protocols by removing all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements effective Oct. 4, 2022.

The cruise line cited “significant, positive progress in the public health environment” as a primary factor in their decision.

“Health and safety are always our first priority; in fact, we were the health and safety leaders from the very start of the pandemic,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return.”

Keeping an Eye on Destinations

As not every place NCL sails is fully open and with protocols still in place, the cruise line will be monitoring and following the travel guidelines as required by the destinations it visits.

However, things are looking good for travel in 2023. Recently, Canada and Barbados reopened to traveling without any COVID-19 requirements for entry. Even Japan has started the process of opening up to tourism and visitors will again be able to visit starting October 11th.

Are you taking an NCL cruise soon? Let us know in the comments!