Dvrn and Carnival Corporation Offer Port Chauffeur Services

Cruising out of Port Miami just got easier!

Drvn, the global logistics technology and chauffeur service company, announced its partnership with Carnival Corporation to create a transportation portal to assist guests when booking services to and from the port. Carnival and drvn will use customer service for tech solutions to curate a unique travel experience before and after a trip.

“Drvn’s tailored and private label solution has lowered Carnival’s operating costs and activities while improving consumer satisfaction from start to finish — simply by doing what we do best,” said Mario Medina, CEO of drvn.

When traveling on a cruise, many logistics need to be figured out before your trip. When it is time to head to the port, it is often hard to find a parking spot, and often the price of parking can be expensive. With the help of dvrn, travelers can book a secure “invite only” reservation and have everything set up before heading out the door for vacation.

Partnership key features

Customers using this feature will receive real-time updates on pickup time and drop-off time.

Passengers will know travel logistics such as flight or ship delays.

The platform will provide service coordination in all travel locations.

A customer service team will be available 24/7 to answer questions or handle inquiries before and during the trip.

“The partnership with drvn means having a seamless one-stop solution to service more than 40 destination markets and for all nine of our cruise line brands,” says Martin van der Merwe, Senior Director, Global Casino Marketing for Carnival Corporation. “We’re excited about what this will mean for elite gaming cruisers and how it will positively impact their cruise experience starting from the moment they leave home to when they return from another memorable vacation.”

Will you use drvn’s transportation services for your next cruise? Let us know in the comments!