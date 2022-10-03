Viking Celebrates 25th Anniversary in Amsterdam

This past Friday marked Viking River Cruises’ 25th anniversary in business as a “world-leading river cruise line.”. Viking celebrated the milestone anniversary with a momentous celebration in Amsterdam. For the very first time, all of Viking’s three classes of ships met in Amsterdam and set sail to IJmuiden in the Netherlands, including an ocean ship, a river ship, and the company’s brand-new ship, Viking Polaris. Alongside Viking Polaris, Viking Longship, Viking Mani, and Viking Mars, were all a part of the momentous celebration and the expedition to the Netherlands.

The company revealed the name of Viking Polaris and her identical sister ship, Viking Octantis at the celebration. Viking Octantis is currently sailing her inaugural season in the Great Lakes. Both Viking Octantis and the Viking Polaris are scheduled for a series of expeditions in the Great Lakes during the spring and summer months of 2023.

“Today is historic for Viking—to celebrate our 25th anniversary, to have all classes of our ships sailing together for the first time, and to name our phenomenal new expedition vessels. We are very grateful to their godmothers, Liv Arnesen and Ann Bancroft, for honoring us. As renowned explorers who became the first women to ski across Antarctica, they are the perfect choice for ships that are designed for expeditions,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “I am very proud of what we have accomplished in our first 25 years. And in our view, we are just getting started. Where do we go next? Onwards.”

Distinguished travelers and prominent educators, Ann Bancroft and Liv Arnesen were in attendance, fulfilling their duties as ceremonial godmothers to Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. Arnesen, the godmother of Viking Octantis, offered her blessing via video to the ship currently docked in The Great Lakes. Both Arnesen and Bancroft kept with traditions by breaking a bottle of Norwegian aquavit on each of the ship’s hulls. Guests aboard all three of the ships got to enjoy performances from acclaimed soprano & violinist and godmother of Viking Jupiter, Sissel Kyrkjebø. Passengers were also able to get a glimpse of the extraordinary convoy and naming ceremony from their designated outdoor viewing areas.

Ann Bancroft, Godmother of Viking Polaris, is an American explorer, author, and educator from Minnesota. She became the first woman to ever ski to both the North and the South Pole in 1993. She also led the very first American Women’s East to West crossing of Greenland and dogsled 1,000 miles from the Northwest Territories in Canada to the North Pole. Bancroft was selected to be the godmother of Viking Polaris, named after the North Star, because of her achievements as the first woman to reach the North Pole by foot and by sled. She is also the founder of the Ann Bancroft Foundation, an organization centered on inspiring young women and building women’s confidence.

Talking about her experience, Bancroft said “Growing up in the Minnesota region, the Great Lakes are where I spent my early years becoming an explorer. I am proud to be the godmother of an expedition vessel like the Viking Polaris that will allow guests to visit, not only the Great Lakes, but also Antarctica, two regions that played a pivotal role in my life.”

The Godmother of Viking Octantis, Liv Arnesen, is a Norwegian-born educator, avid traveler, lecturer, and cross-country skier. She led the first unsupported women’s crossing of the Greenland Ice Cap in 1992. Arnesen was chosen as the godmother of the ship due to her accomplishment as the first woman to ever ski solo and unassisted to the South Pole. As godmother, Arnesen will recurrently serve on the Viking Expedition Team when sailing to Antarctica and beyond.

“It is an honor to be the godmother of the new Viking Octantis. I have spent significant time in Antarctica and recently had the privilege to return on one of the ship’s first voyages. The region is a special destination for scientists and adventurers, and sailing with Viking is the perfect way to get there,” said Arnesen.

Live Arnesen and Ann Bancroft’s partnership has been in full effect for more than 20 years. In 2001, the pair became the first women to ski together across Antarctica. The pair confounded Bancroft Arnesen Explore/Access Water, an initiative hoping to create a more sustainable future and empower more than 60 million people to find solutions for a greener future.