Oceania Cruises, a leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line, shared a new program for select 2023 voyages. The Free Land Program invites guests to dig deeper into the world’s most exotic destinations this year.

“Each of our land programs delve deep into the rich history, culture, nature and architecture of these destinations,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “There are some places in the world we just can’t reach by ship but are must-sees when cruising the region, so our immersive land programs are the best opportunity for guests to visit these remarkable places and do it for free.”

The Free Land Program will be available on 15 featured ships, sailing to Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and so much more. Guests who book their trip by January 8, 2023, can add an immersive pre or post-cruise add-on to destinations like Cape Winelands, Taj Mahal, Angkor Wat, the Blue Mountains, and Nazca Lines.

Free Land Tour Offerings

Ancient Incas and Pristine Paracas

On January 15, 2023, travel to Overland Lima, Peru, and view ancient Peruvian wonders. Guests will wander through the 15th-century ruins of the coastal community of Tambo, Colorado. Guests can expect to see Humboldt penguins, sea lions, and pink flamingos. This program is available as part of Oceania’s Free Land Tour Program as an overland excursion aboard the Insignia Pacific Panorama Cruise traveling from San Francisco to Santiago De Chile.

Chilean Wonders & Wine

On January 15, 2023, travel to Santiago de Chile, Chile to enjoy the Chilean wines and the country’s natural beauty. The Chilean Wonders and Wine is a post-cruise offering aboard Insignia’s Pacific Panorama Cruise.

Winelands & Wildlife

Before or after your cruise, extend your trip and travel to Cape Town, South Africa. Enjoy wine tastings and have the opportunity to see lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos, and cape buffalo. This program departs on April 5, 2023, aboard Insignia’s Safaris & Global Gems Cruise. It is also offered as part of the program on board Nautica’s South Africa Spotlight on January 6, 2023.

India’s Crown Jewel

Have you wanted to watch the sunrise or sunset at the Taj Mahal? Well now is your chance! Travel on the India Crown Jewel Program to see Delhi’s architecture and history. Departing on January 18, 2023, join Ocean’s Free Land tour pre or post-cruise aboard Nautica ‘s Indian Ocean Escapade Cruise.

Angkor Wat

Transport back in time to the heyday of the Khmer empire and walk through the ruins of Angkor Archaeological Park on the Angkor Wat program. This pre- or post-cruise offering is aboard Nautica’s Far East Interlude Cruise departing on February 5, 20223, or February 19, 2023.

Explore Singapore

Travel to Singapore, a city-state that rapidly transitioned from a British trading post into an ultra-modern destination. Cruise the Singapore River to view the sustainably powered Gardens by the Bay. The Explore Singapore program is available pre- and post-cruise aboard Nautica’s Fortunes Of The East Cruise, departing on February 19, 2023. Guests also have the option to travel from Bangkok to Singapore, East Asia Enclaves Cruise departing on March 1, 2023.

Jewels of Hong Kong

If you have ever wanted to visit Hong Kong now is your chance! Travel to Hong Kong to ride the funicular or take a cable car up to Ngong Ping village; the choice is yours! The Jewels of Hong Kong program is available pre and post-cruise. Depart on March 1, 2023, aboard Nautica’s East Asia Enclaves Cruise or March 11, 2023, to experience Hong Kong to Tokyo.

Tribute to Tokyo

Explore the capital’s diversity and historical features, like the 7th-century Sensoji Temple and the Edo Tokyo Museum aboard the Jewels of Hong Kong program. Travel aboard Nautica’s Eastern Endeavor Cruise on March 11, 2023, and visit Hong Kong and Tokyo. Guests are also given the option to depart on April 22, 2023, and travel from Tokyo to Singapore.

Glimpse of Arabia

View the Emirates’ cultural heritage at the waterfront Museum of Islamic Civilization or enjoy a Bedouin-style dinner in the sand dunes to fully experience life in Arabia. The Glimpse of Arabia program is a post-cruise offering aboard Insignia’s Safaris & Global Gems Cruises on April 5, 2023. Travel from Cape Town to Dubai on this 21-day voyage.

Emirates: Past, Present, & Future

Learn more about the United Arab Emirates by visiting three cities to show the culture and diversity of Dubai. The Emirates: Past, Present, & Future program is available pre-cruise aboard Insignia’s Far East Legends departing April 26, 2023. Travel from Dubai to Singapore on this 22-day voyage.

Cultural Sydney

Get a glimpse into Sydney, Australia’s ancient lifestyle, on The Cultural Sydney program. Take the ferry to Goat Island or wander around the Royal Botanic Garden. On February 13, 2023, guests can travel pre or post-cruise aboard Regatta’s Fjords and Tasman Tales Cruise for a 15-day voyage around Sydney.

Scenic Blue Mountains

Explore Jenolan Caves, a maze of limestone, or stroll Australia’s botanical gardens on the Scenic Blue Mountains program. Available on February 13, 2023, aboard Regatta’s Fjords & Tasman Tales Cruise, guests can travel post-cruise on Oceania’s Free Land Tour Program.

A Passion For Rio

Rio is known for its beauty, no matter the angle or location. Explore the city from atop Sugarloaf Mountain via cable car to see or take in the beauty of Rio on foot. A Passion For Rio program is available pre-cruise aboard Insignia’s Atlantic Expedition Cruise, departing March 4, 2023. The 32-day voyage travels from Rio De Janeiro to Capetown.

San Francisco & Sausalito

Get a taste of the San Francisco Bay Area in the heart of downtown or the suburbs of Sausalito. Visit popular sites like Chinatown or Lombard Street to feel like a San Francisco local. The San Francisco & Sausalito program is available as a post-cruise offering aboard Insignia’s Aleutian Bridgeway Cruise departing June 20, 2023.

Which Free Land Tour Program will you be booking this season?