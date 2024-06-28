Love by Britto Restaurant Opens on Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has launched Love by Britto, a new dining experience aboard Sun Princess.

This collaboration between Romero Britto and Rudi Sodamin features a seven-course menu that combines Britto’s artistic flair with Sodamin’s culinary expertise.

“The art of Romero Britto makes people happy with his unique expression of the universal language of love and his creative inspiration blends with my culinary passion to deliver a high-end, meticulously curated menu that guests full of memories overflowing with love was a transformative experience,” said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises. “We’re both proud to see Love by Britto come to life with Sun Princess guests celebrating this exclusive dining event, showcasing the harmony between food, art and love.”

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES’ REVEALS EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE

MORE ABOUT LOVE BY BRITO

Love by Britto is a 68-seat restaurant on deck 17, featuring Romero Britto’s designs.

The seven-course menu includes Oysters with Lemongrass Kafir, Mirin and Gold Flakes.

Entrees include creative heart-shaped dishes such as Tuna & Avocado with Pomegranate and Togarashi, Wild Mushroom soup, Beet and Goat Cheese salad, Lobster Thermidor, and Beef Tenderloin with Truffle Jus.

Desserts include a heart-shaped Chocolate Lava Cake, Fresh Berries & Raspberry Cream, and assorted Petits Fours.

The restaurant carries a $79 per person cover charge, bookable pre-cruise through the Princess app.

Specialty cocktails and an extensive wine list are available à la carte, carefully curated to complement the menu. New cocktails include:

Strawberry Love Potion: Tequila Rose, Disaronno Amaretto, Chambord, Strawberries.

Expresso My Love: Jameson, OM Chocolate Liqueur, Disaronno Amaretto, Demerara, Chocolate Bitters, Espresso.

Britto Coupe: Grey Goose Strawberry and Lemongrass, Aperol, Cointreau, Lime, Strawberries.

Will you be exploring this new dining experience when sailing aboard Sun Princess? Let us know in the comments!