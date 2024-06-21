Princess Cruises’ Reveals Exclusive VIP Package

Princess Cruises is offering a VIP package for a Love Boat-themed cruise in late August. The cruise will allow fans to interact with the show’s beloved characters, including Doc, Gopher, Isaac, and Vicki Stubing.

MORE INFORMATION

The Love Boat-themed cruise on August 31-September 7, 2024, featuring cast members Jill Whelan (Vicki), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), and Ezra Freeman (bartender from “The Real Love Boat” reality show).

The 7-day Canada/New England cruise from New York City features a range of Love Boat-themed activities. Guests can enjoy a sailaway party, a meet-and-greet with Ted Lange and Ezra Freeman, a cocktail demonstration, and a symbolic renewal of vows ceremony. Onboard, you can watch “The Love Boat” episodes on Movies Under the Stars or in your stateroom, participate in trivia with the Cruise Director and guests, and indulge in specialty cocktails. The cruise visits Boston, Eastport, Maine, Saint John, Canada, and Halifax, Canada.

“After the tremendous outpouring of love on the first themed cruise, we knew we had to create an exclusive experience for our super fans on the upcoming voyage,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “My castmates and I are highly anticipating the upcoming cruise, where we’ll be able to spend more time with these passionate cruisers and fans and we can’t wait to hear how the show impacted their lives.”

MORE ABOUT THE VIP PACKAGE

The Love Boat VIP Package includes a range of exclusive experiences. You’ll enjoy an exclusive cocktail party with the cast, featuring Isaac’s iconic finger point and priority seating at a Q&A session with the cast in the Princess Theater. You’ll also have front-of-line access to a meet and greet with the cast for personal photos and autographs and dinner with the cast. To commemorate your special evening, you’ll receive a Love Boat T-shirt and mug with the original show logo and a signed photo with the cast.

The price of the Love Boat VIP Package is $450 per person.

