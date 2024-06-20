Princess Cruises’ Shares New Loyalty Accelerator Program

Princess Cruises introduces the Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator program, which offers double cruise credits with the purchase of Princess Plus and Premier Packages.

Cruise guests who book a Princess Plus or Premier Package on voyages departing between August 1 and December 1, 2024, will receive double cruise credits to accelerate their progress toward their next loyalty tier.

“Princess Premier and Princess Plus are the best way to experience Princess and offer the best value in the vacation business,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The Loyalty Accelerator Program gives our most valued guests even more reasons to sail with our industry-leading bundles.”

The Captain’s Circle program has four tiers:

Gold: After the first cruise, members get early booking offers, exclusive onboard events, and access to the Circle Host.

Ruby: With three cruises or 30 cruise days, members get all Gold benefits, priority assistance from the Captain’s Circle help desk, and upgraded insurance.

Platinum: With five cruises or 50 cruise days, members get all Ruby benefits plus discounts on internet packages, spa treatments, and exclusive lounges.

Elite: With 15 cruises or 150 cruise days, members get all Platinum benefits plus additional perks such as discounts on onboard shopping and excursions, priority services, and exclusive events.

Book Princess Plus or Premier and enjoy popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, specialty dining, fitness classes, and gratuities at a discounted rate of up to 65% compared to purchasing them separately.

For more information on this Loyalty Accelerator offer, visit the Princess Cruises’ website.