Savor the Flavor of Travel with Holland America Line and Lindt

Holland America Line is partnering with Lindt & Sprüngli to offer a unique and luxurious onboard experience.

“Holland America Line’s dedication to extraordinary service mirrors the meticulous craftsmanship behind Lindt chocolate, where the fusion of the finest ingredients creates an unparalleled indulgent experience,” stated Melissa Mendoza, vice president of marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA). “The partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt presents a remarkable chance for the Lindt LINDOR brand to connect with travelers passionate about cuisine and attract a new generation of LINDOR fans with unforgettable brand moments.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

On Gala Night, Holland America Line’s “Sweet Dreams” turndown service will include a selection of Lindt chocolates in guest cabins.

The brand will offer a signature tulip-shaped Lindt chocolate mousse cake on the Dutch Day dinner menu in the Dining Room, starting fleetwide in August 2024.

Holland America Line will offer a Lindt Sundae with custom-made chocolate sauce and Lindt chocolate tulips in the Dining Room on Dutch Day dinner menus starting summer 2024.

In July 2024, a Lindt Flourless Chocolate Cake, created by Lindt’s Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja, will be available on the Dining Room menu for cruises over seven days.

“We’re thrilled to align ourselves with Lindt, a globally beloved brand and one of the world’s leading chocolatiers, to launch an initiative that represents our deep connection to Europe and elevates the culinary experience on board,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “We hope our guests take the opportunity to indulge in all the special moments this partnership offers.”

Are you excited about this partnership? Let us know in the comments!