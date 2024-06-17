Holland America’s McKinley Chalet Introduces New Menus

Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort, located near Denali National Park, introduces new menus at its two on-site restaurants.

The resort has also earned Marine Stewardship Council certification, ensuring guests enjoy locally sourced and sustainable seafood.

“We are proud to extend our promise of fresh, sustainable fish beyond our ships to our guests on Cruisetours visiting Denali,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our culinary team at McKinley Chalet Resort has done a wonderful job furthering our industry-leading program with this certification and creating inspiring fresh seafood dishes in our restaurants.”

Holland America Line has refreshed the menus at McKinley Chalet Resort’s two on-site restaurants, Karstens Public House and Canyon Steakhouse. The new menus feature Alaskan specialties made with fresh local ingredients.

Highlights include:

Marine Stewardship Council Certified Fresh Alaska Halibut

Steamed Mussels

Smoked Salmon Chowder

Steakhouse Burger

Seafood Queso Dip

Asparagus Fries

Fuji Apple & Bacon Slab Salad

Alder Grilled Sockeye Salmon

McKinley Chalet Resort offers several new amenities and activities:

Live music and a new outdoor bar, Denali Square Bar, in Denali Square.

Holland America Line’s exclusive De Lijn Gin available at bars and restaurants.

Weekly educational talks on “Life in Denali” in partnership with Denali Educational Center.

Alaska Artist in Residence program featuring local artists.

Guided nighttime nature walks and s’mores by the firepits.

Family-friendly scavenger hunts for kids to explore the resort grounds.

Holland America Line offers Cruisetours that combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali. The tours feature a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise, which includes stops at Glacier Bay, College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier, and the Inside Passage. Guests also spend up to three nights at McKinley Chalet Resort, offering a unique sea and land exploration blend.