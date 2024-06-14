Silversea Cruises Officially Names Silver Ray

Silversea Cruises officially named Silver Ray its second Nova Class ship! This marks a milestone for the brand, celebrating its 30th anniversary and three decades as a luxury and expedition cruise travel pioneer.

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Jason Liberty and Bert Hernandez, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea’s president, spoke to guests. Dr. Josefina Olascoaga, ocean scientist and ship’s godmother, and Captain Alessandro Zanello officially named the ship. The event included a traditional champagne bottle break on the ship’s hull, a live bagpipe performance, and US and Portuguese national anthems performances.

“Welcoming Silver Ray to our global fleet represents that latest commitment from Royal Caribbean Group to continue building the Silversea brand and delivering the very best experiences in ultra-luxury and expedition travel,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

Dr. María Josefina Olascoaga Named Godmother

Silversea Cruises has named Dr. María Josefina Olascoaga the Godmother of Silver Ray, a tradition that honors her lifelong connection to the role. Dr. Olascoaga is an ocean scientist and professor at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science. She also co-leads OceanScope, a program that equips Royal Caribbean Group ships with oceanographic instruments to collect vital data on ocean conditions.

“It is fitting that we are celebrating Silver Ray’s naming in the same year that Silversea celebrates 30 years of excellence, connecting our past with our future as we continue to lead in luxury travel and industry innovation,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “I am incredibly grateful to all involved, most notably to Captain Zanello and his crew who will bring this ship to life, and I proudly welcome Dr. María Josefina Olascoaga to the family as Silver Ray’s Godmother.”

MORE ABOUT SILVER ray

Silversea’s Nova Class ships, including Silver Ray, have an asymmetrical design and 4,000m2 of exterior glass. The ship is energy-efficient and part of Royal Caribbean Group’s net zero emissions effort. Silver Ray debuts on June 15, sailing in the Mediterranean and then crossing the Atlantic to the Americas in December 2024.

30 YEARS OF DESTINATION LEADERSHIP

Silversea celebrates 30 years of destination leadership in 2024. Since 1994, the company has welcomed over 800,000 guests and amassed 13 million Venetian Society cruise days. Silversea pioneered the all-inclusive cruise concept and has continued to innovate, offering:

The intimate atmosphere on all-suite ships with balconies in most suites.

Unparalleled service, including butler service.

Comprehensive all-inclusive offering.

Immersive experiences in enriching destinations.

Head to the Silversea Cruises website to learn more about Silver Ray and her upcoming itineraries.