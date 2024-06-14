Join Holland America Line in Naming AWCC’s Moose Calf

Holland America Line, in collaboration with the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC), invites fans to name a moose calf rescued by AWCC. The cruise line offers guests responsible wildlife viewing experiences in Alaska through ship voyages, shore excursions, and Cruisetours.

Now, fans can name AWCC’s latest addition, a moose rescued and cared for by the center, which provides spacious enclosures and quality care for injured and orphaned animals.

“Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and we are deeply committed to supporting AWCC in its conservation efforts to protect Alaska’s wildlife,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. “Our guests take an Alaska cruise to see wildlife in the region, and moose are part of ‘Alaska’s Big Five.’ We are excited to give our fans the opportunity to participate with the Alaska community in a fun and meaningful way.”

From now through June 23, 2024, people can submit name suggestions for the orphan calf on Holland America Line’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Fans can comment with a name, and our team will select the top 10. The top 10 names will be posted for fans to vote on their favorite. The winning name will be announced in early July.

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Holland America Line and AWCC are partnering to protect Alaska’s wildlife.

This summer, Holland America Line offers moose encounters at AWCC. Guests can feed the moose by hand and learn about their diet and behavior.

Holland America Line Alaska cruises that include Anchorage or Whittier offer two shore excursions to AWCC: Portage Glacier Cruise & AWCC for Anchorage guests, and Turnagain Arm, Wildlife Conservation Center & Alyeska Tram with Airport Transfer for Whittier guests.

“We are grateful to partners like Holland America Line that help AWCC continue the work we do to protect and preserve Alaska’s wildlife,” said Sarah “Howie” Howard, executive director of Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. “Most orphan animals that come into our facility are given a name to help foster a bond not only with our staff, but with our visitors as well. We can’t wait to see what name is chosen by Holland America Line’s fans.”

Will you be joining in on the naming process for the moose calf? Let us know in the comments!