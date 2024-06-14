Five Cruise Ship Mistakes You Should Avoid

Cruise ships are public spaces. You’re there to relax and live your best life, but so are hundreds, if not thousands, of others doing the same. With this in mind, handling yourself and others with respect is important. Think of a cruise ship as a floating version of your town or city- how would you behave if you were back home? To offer some guidance, here are five cruise ship mistakes all travelers should avoid.

1: Wearing The Wrong Attire

Photo by Al Elmes on Unsplash

Each cruise line has its own dress code, so it’s important to adhere to their guidelines, which you should look up before your embarkation day. Wearing overly casual or revealing clothing in formal dining rooms or public areas can be considered disrespectful. Similarly, wearing swimwear in non-pool areas or entering restaurants without appropriate attire can be frowned upon. If you have questions about what you should be wearing, consult the cruise line’s website or reach out to the venue ahead of time for more information.

2: Reserving Deck Chairs/Sunbeds

Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash

We all know the people who “mark their territory-” leave their towels or belongings on their chairs to save their spots. However, leaving towels or personal belongings on sunbeds by the pool to reserve them for an extended period is generally discouraged. It’s unfair to others who may be seeking a spot to relax. If you’re not using a sunbed, it’s best to leave it open for someone else.

3: Being Late For Departures

Photo by Robert Horvick on Unsplash

It’s crucial to be punctual when the ship is scheduled to depart from a port. Delaying the ship’s departure because you’re running late can inconvenience other passengers and disrupt the cruise schedule. Plan your excursions accordingly, and always allow yourself ample time to return to the ship before it sets sail.

4: Ignoring Personal Hygiene

Photo by Ana Essentiels on Unsplash

Remember, cruise ships have tons of public areas and dining venues, so it’s important to maintain proper hygiene. Neglecting your cleanliness, such as skipping showers, not wearing deodorant, wearing strong perfumes, or being inconsiderate about personal space, can make others uncomfortable. This isn’t middle school anymore, y’all.

5: Overindulging In Alcohol

Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

We get it- you’re on vacation and want to let loose. However, just because you can order pina coladas and rum punches to your heart’s content doesn’t mean you should. It’s essential to drink responsibly, as excessive drinking can lead to disruptive behavior, causing inconvenience or discomfort to fellow passengers. It’s important to be mindful of your alcohol consumption and respect the ship’s rules and regulations regarding alcohol (because trust and believe that they do have them).

Remember, cruise ships are a shared space, and being considerate of others ensures an enjoyable experience for everyone on board. Remember the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. Enjoy your cruise!