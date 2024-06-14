Margaritaville at Sea Islander Sets Sail On Maiden Voyage

The newly designed Margaritaville at Sea Islander set sail on her inaugural voyage, departing from Port Tampa Bay and heading to Cozumel, Mexico, on a four-night journey. The ship features 12 passenger decks and can accommodate up to 2,650 passengers, offering new dining, entertainment, and destinations.

The ship was christened by Godmother Savannah Buffett, Jimmy Buffett’s daughter, who said, “Bubbles up, cheers to many a lovely cruise” during the ceremony.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the summer by giving guests the opportunity to experience the Margaritaville state of mind on the open ocean like never before,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The Islander offers an entirely new way to float into island time, providing couples, families, and friends an unforgettable journey with new spaces and experiences to explore, making the voyage just as enjoyable as the destinations.”

The Islander will sail four- and five-night cruises to Key West and Mexico, and in 2025, it will add Belize, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman to its itinerary.

DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Islander features a range of dining and entertainment options, including six new dining concepts and 11 bars and lounges.

LandShark Bar at Sea is a three-story bar with unbeatable 360-degree ocean views.

JWB Prime Steakhouse.

Cheeseburger in Paradise.

Far Side of the World Sushi Bar: A sushi bar serving innovative creations and favorites.

Mexican Cutie Cantina: A complimentary concept where guests can customize their tacos or breakfast burritos.

Island Eats: An adults-only seafood shack serving ocean bar bites.

The Flip Flop Atrium: A lounge serving signature cocktails and libations.

Hot, Hot, Hot Night Club: A two-story nightclub for dancing.

Bubbles Up Lounge and Champagne Bar: A unique space serving bubbly and upscale wines.

ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The ship features two new live production shows and two theme nights, offering a range of entertainment options. Conky Tonkin’ at Sea is a country-themed musical journey with a mix of contemporary and classic country favorites, while Caribbean Heat Remix is a high-energy show featuring dance, acrobatics, and music celebrating the Caribbean. In addition to the live shows, the Islander offers two themed experiences: Boots and Bubbles, where guests can dress to impress, and Rock the Trop, a fun and lively event.

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad & Slide: a waterslide and splash area for kids.

Dis and Dat Activity Zone: a mini-golf and cornhole hybrid game

Defying Gravity Experience: circus-themed workshops, game shows, and scavenger hunts

Head to the Margaritaville at Sea website to book your cruise today!

Will you be sailing aboard Margaritaville at Sea Islander? Let us know in the comments!