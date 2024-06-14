Royal Caribbean International Takes Delivery of Utopia of the Seas

Get ready for the ultimate vacation experience! Royal Caribbean International has officially introduced its newest and most innovative ship, Utopia of the Seas, which will debut in Port Canaveral, Florida, on July 1, 2024!

Utopia of the Seas has reached its final milestone with its delivery, marked by a celebration in the AquaTheater attended by 1,600 crew members and workers, including company executives and the shipyard’s general manager.

“Taking delivery of Utopia of the Seas is an incredibly important milestone, as it marks yet another evolution of our game-changing ships and our mission to create the best vacation experiences responsibly,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From the ultimate multigenerational vacation on this year’s earlier debut of Icon of the Seas to now the ultimate weekend getaway on Utopia of the Seas, we are laser-focused on delivering a variety of vacation options and priceless memories for our guests.”

UTOPIA OF THE SEAS HIGHLIGHTS

Her 3-night and 4-night itineraries offer a unique getaway with numerous dining options, multiple pools, and activities on its ships, as well as the private island CocoCay featuring 14 waterslides, a large freshwater pool, and an adults-only oasis.

Five pools for every mood, from upbeat to low-key.

Thrills: FlowRider surf simulator, 10-story zip line, and the longest dry slide at sea (259 feet).

Relaxation: Solarium pool and Suite Sun Deck, adults-only escapes

Perfect Day at CocoCay: A private island with more amenities, including 14 waterslides, a large freshwater pool, and a new adults-only oasis.

Utopia will feature a range of attractions, including The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, twin rock climbing walls, Utopia Playscape for kids, and Splashaway Bay, a kids’ aqua park.

“With the delivery of Utopia of the Seas, we have the keys to the ultimate weekend,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “This is the short vacation that packs every way to make amazing memories in a 3-night weekend or 4-night weekday getaway. Vacationers want every minute to be a minute well spent, and the unmatched combination of Utopia and Perfect Day at CocoCay will deliver that. We are proud and excited to soon debut Utopia in a big way!”

DINING HIGHLIGHTS

Royal Railway: a unique venue that combines adventure, food, and technology to transport guests to different destinations and periods.

Izumi: a sushi and Japanese-inspired street food restaurant with a new location in Central Park, offering a private omakase experience and teppanyaki tables.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar: It has relocated to a two-story space with a new alfresco area, Giovanni’s Terrazza. The restaurant offers Italian dishes and cocktails with Royal Caribbean twists.

ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Pesky Parrot: a Caribbean-themed tiki bar serving fruit-based cocktails and frozen drinks.

Live music and entertainment: five live music venues and parties throughout Utopia, featuring a range of genres and DJs, as well as full-scale productions on Royal Caribbean’s signature stages.

Casino Royale: two casinos offering over 370 slot machines and nearly 30 table games.

Before her debut, Utopia of the Seas will head to the US for final preparations.

Will you be sailing aboard Utopia of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!