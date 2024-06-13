Seabourn Pursuit Sails into Australia for the First Time

Seabourn Pursuit, Seabourn’s newest expedition vessel, arrived in Darwin on June 11, 2024, marking the start of its inaugural season in the Kimberley region. The ship will begin its inaugural season on June 12, 2024, with its first of six 10-day voyages from Darwin to Broome, running from June to August 2024.

MORE ABOUT SEABOURN PURSUIT

Seabourn Pursuit is a luxury expedition ship with 132 ocean-front suites, offering an intimate and luxurious experience.

Led by a team of experts, the ship offers immersive experiences, including curated shore excursions, cultural tours, guided Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, and snorkeling and scuba diving.

The ship will visit remote locations such as Ngula Jar Island, offering breathtaking views as it navigates through towering cliffs and gorges. A world-class expedition team will lead the journey, providing access to exhilarating nature and cultural experiences.

EXPEDITION HIGHLIGHTS

The Kimberley expedition will feature immersive experiences that respect the region’s rich cultural heritage. Seabourn Pursuit has been appointed godparents by the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners, a historic partnership that will benefit the community. As part of this partnership, Seabourn will donate to support Wunambal Gaambera’s development of sustainable arts and crafts initiatives.

Seabourn’s Kimberley expedition offers a unique blend of adventure and luxury. Highlights include:

Exploration of King George Falls, the highest twin falls in Western Australia, and Zodiac rides through rivers and gorges.

Helicopter views of the Hunter River and Mitchell Plateau on select sailings.

Visits to Montgomery Reef, Vansittart Bay, Jar Island, Freshwater Cove, and remote islands featuring ancient Aboriginal art.

Complimentary expedition activities include Zodiac cruising, nature walks, and hikes.

