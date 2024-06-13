Celebrity Xcel’s Keel Laying Ceremony

Celebrity Cruises’ new ship, Celebrity Xcel, broke ground today at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

She will launch in the fall of 2025 and offer an unparalleled premium cruise experience with new amenities and features to be announced.

“Today, we not only mark the start of construction, but we are laying the foundation on which countless memories will be created,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Each new ship also represents an opportunity to advance our journey to net zero, and with Xcel, we are building our first methanol capable ship, which helps advance our transition to the energy platform of the future.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Executives from Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Cruises, and the shipyard gathered to mark the start of Celebrity Xcel‘s construction, a time-honored tradition that involves placing coins on the first steel block to ensure good luck throughout the building process and beyond. The commemorative coins feature a design inspired by the Edge Series’ pursuit of excellence and innovation.

“We can’t wait to debut Celebrity Xcel and her unrivaled guest experiences, living up to her name in every way with surprises that confirm ‘Nothing Comes Close’ to a Celebrity vacation,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team for lending their craftsmanship to further elevate the innovative design and world-class features of our beloved Edge Series ships.”

RELATED: CELEBRITY CRUISES ELEVATES ‘THE RETREAT’ EXPERIENCE

Celebrity Xcel will feature a groundbreaking tri-fuel engine that sets a new standard for sustainability. The engine can run on three fuel types, including methanol, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards Destination Net Zero, achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

“The Edge Series is the result of close collaboration between the Celebrity Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique teams,” continued Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “We know and trust one another, and work in harmony to offer a unique and sustainable experience for passengers.”

Celebrity Xcel will set sail in the Caribbean in November 2025, offering seven-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. Bookings are now open!