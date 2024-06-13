Tarragona Celebrates the Launch of its New Cruise Terminal 

Tarragona Port recently celebrated the opening of its new sustainable cruise terminal, designed to reduce environmental impact. The state-of-the-art facility features renewable energy and eco-friendly practices, including a cafeteria, information center, shop, and bus parking area for up to 50 buses.

To kick off the 64th MedCruise General Assembly, which took place at the H10 Imperial Tarraco Hotel, MedCruise President Figen Ayan, Tarragona Port Authority President Saul Garrets, and Mayor Rubén Viñuales emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to sustainability, efficient resource management, and cultural heritage preservation at a press conference.

“We have decided to prepare this whole programme with events and sessions echoing one mainstream philosophy: inclusiveness,” said Ayan. “Like the human tower (castell) that is a symbol of the region, ‘we all carry universal values such as teamwork, solidarity, self improvement, the feeling of belonging and the integration of people of all ages, races and social backgrounds.”

Ayan also commented on Tarragona’s growth as a cruise destination, saying, “Tarragona is emerging as a promising cruise destination due to its proximity to an international airport, hotels, and UNESCO World Heritage sites. The port has seen a significant increase in cruise ship visits and passengers in recent years. From just 13 cruises in 2013, the port closed the 2023 season with an impressive 57 calls and hosted 110,000 cruise passengers.”

Are you excited about Tarragona’s latest news? Let us know in the comments!

Watch our latest reel below to learn more!