Celebrity Cruises Elevates ‘The Retreat’ Experience

Celebrity Cruises updates The Retreat, elevating the luxury suite experience with enhanced amenities and personalized services.

NEW AT ‘THE RETREAT’

Guests can now contact their dedicated butler via message for faster assistance.

A dedicated shore excursions expert is also available to plan and coordinate activities, transfers, and excursions.

Other amenities include access to the Retreat Lounge, and butler escorts for private excursions.

Luminae, the exclusive suites-only restaurant, now features new dishes from Daniel Boulud and a rotating dinner and dessert menu.

In-suite, guests can enjoy personalized dining and a complimentary minibar.

The Retreat guests also get reserved seating in The Theatre and unlimited laundry service in Royal Suites and above.

The Retreat offers in-suite dining, complimentary wine selection, and priority luggage service. Guests in Royal Suites and above receive additional benefits, including extending their stay on disembarkation day, access to the SEA Thermal Suite or Persian Garden, unlimited specialty dining, and a customizable in-suite minibar experience.

RELATED: CELEBRITY EDGE TO SAIL ALASKA ITINERARIES

“At The Retreat, the world really does revolve around our guests,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “We collected extensive feedback from past guests, loyalty members and our trade partners to inform how The Retreat experiences are being reimagined to continue exceeding vacation expectations by delivering on the amenities and experiences Celebrity Cruises guests value most.”

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, head to their website today.