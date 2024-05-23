Explora Journeys Partners with American Express for Exclusive Travel Perks

Explora Journeys has partnered with the American Express Cruise Privileges Program (CPP)!

As a new partner, Explora Journeys will offer exclusive benefits to American Express Platinum and Centurion cardholders on all journeys booked through an American Express Travel Professional or Independent Agency.

Explora Journeys is one of 15 cruise lines participating in the American Express Cruise Privileges Program, which offers benefits to Platinum and Centurion card members.

“We are excited to join forces with American Express and participate in the Cruise Privileges Program,” said Chris Austin, President, North America at Explora Journeys. “American Express has crafted an exceptional premium brand that closely resonates with the Explora Journeys clientele. Our goal is to offer unmatched experiences to our guests, and this collaboration enables us to offer even more benefits to cardholders.”

Exclusive benefits to American Express cardholders

Platinum cardholders

300 EUR Journey Experience Credit, 1 extra Membership Reward point per eligible dollar spent, and a welcome amenity in suite.

Centurion cardholders

500 EUR Journey Experience Credit, 1 extra Membership Reward point per eligible dollar spent, and a welcome amenity in suite.

As part of the partnership, Explora Journeys offers a limited-time promotion from May 23 to July 31, featuring an exclusive Journey Experience Credit component.

