Tropic Ocean Airways Completes 100 Lifesaving Missions

Tropic Ocean Airways has completed 100 lifesaving medical evacuations in the Bahamas using its seaplane air ambulance service.

The company’s fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians, equipped with medical equipment, can quickly respond to emergencies on remote islands, cruise ships, and other hard-to-reach areas.

“Our seaplanes make it possible to reach patients in the most inaccessible places,” said Rob Ceravolo, CEO of Tropic Ocean Airways. “When a medical incident occurs, every minute counts. Our ability to land directly on water ensures that patients receive timely, lifesaving care.”

Tropic Ocean Airways’ dedicated crew and aircraft are always on standby, ready to launch within two hours of an emergency call. Each aircraft is staffed by two pilots and medical professionals equipped with the latest technology.

The company’s medical evacuation services benefit the Caribbean resort and cruise industries by increasing efficiency and reducing liability. By providing rapid medical attention to patients in need, Tropic Ocean Airways gives them a second chance at life.

Tropic Ocean Airways provides additional medical services, including mobile concierge doctors, pre- and post-procedure and surgery flights, and other medical travel companion services.