How To Cruise Through Embarkation Day Like A Pro

When it is time to board your cruise for your vacation at sea, you can expect a mix of chaos and excitement as passengers begin to get their vacation started. If you prepare correctly, embarkation will be a breeze! Here are three expert tips for a successful embarkation day for your cruise.

Right after planning your cruise vacation, please make sure your passport is not expired. If it is, you’ll have to undergo an extensive process, including a massive amount of anxiety, to ensure your new passport arrives on time. If you can catch it early, the odds may be more in your favor.

2. Check-in Early

Head online to your cruise-specific website and check in before your cruise to ensure everything runs smoothly on the day of your trip. The check-in process is usually very short, and you can easily check you and your party in minutes and download all of your travel documents. Some cruise lines even have apps you can download from your mobile app store, which allows quicker processing. If you’re not tech-savvy, ask someone else in your family to do you a favor before sailing. These tasks aren’t fun or motivating, but they’ll get you closer to getting your favorite cocktail on the early end.

3. Pack smarter, not harder

Did you pack yet? Us cruisers always put packing on the back burner, yet we always forget to pack something essential. I won’t tell you to pack early or pack the day of because I’ve done both. What I will tell you is to pack a bathing suit and a change of clothes in your carry-on so you can head straight to the pool after your smooth embarkation process. Getting a lounge chair is almost as hard as getting on the ship, so it’s important to be prepared for any situation.

If you choose to use at least one of the tools mentioned above, it’ll make your embarkation day easier!

Let us know your embarkation tips below!