AmaWaterways Welcomes AmaLilia

AmaWaterways has launched its latest river cruise ship, AmaLilia, on the Nile River!

The “Secrets of Egypt & the Nile” cruise debuted in April 2024. This 11-night journey includes a 7-night round-trip river cruise from Luxor and 4 nights at the St. Regis Hotel in Cairo, with pre-and post-cruise stays.

AmaLilia will cruise this itinerary, sailing round trip from Luxor and offering a Cairo program with intra-Egypt flights between Cairo and Luxor, seasonally from September through June each year.

“Few countries grip the imagination quite like Egypt, with its massive pyramids, secret tombs, colorful markets and the majestic Nile River coursing through it all. There is no better way to discover Egypt than by cruising the Nile,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “We now have two beautiful ships traversing the picturesque stretch of the river on a round-trip cruise from Luxor, including two nights in Aswan. Now is a unique opportunity for travelers to explore Egypt with fewer tourists around, and the feedback from guests who traveled recently has been incredibly positive.”

MORE AMALILIA

AmaLilia, the 82-guest ship, features 41 luxurious staterooms with panoramic views, including 13 suites.

Amenities include a sun deck bar, pool, fitness room, salon, massage room, and two local restaurants.

Guests will enjoy nightly entertainment and guided excursions led by Egyptologists.

The Secrets of Egypt & the Nile Journey explores ancient Egyptian wonders with expert guides. Visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Great Hypostyle Hall, Temple of Luxor, and Valley of the Kings and Queens. In Cairo, visit the Egyptian Museum and explore the ancient capital of Memphis, including the statue of Ramses II, the Alabaster Sphinx, and the Sakkara necropolis. Enjoy a private tour and gourmet lunch at the Abdeen Presidential Palace.

“With its rich history and legendary landmarks, Egypt is one of the most fascinating destinations in the world,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “The launch of our second ship in Egypt underscores our confidence in the country’s timeless appeal and the unforgettable experiences it offers. We expect to see a surge in travelers eager to witness the beauty of Egypt firsthand.”