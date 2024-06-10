Cunard Unveils 2025 Event Voyages Program

Cunard is introducing its 2025 Event Voyages program, an immersive experience that brings together experts from the worlds of arts, gastronomy, wine, and entertainment.

This enriching program will offer a range of performances, Q&A sessions, and hands-on workshops aboard Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria!

The program includes seven itineraries from five to 11 nights, starting in February 2025.

Great Australian Culinary Voyage on Queen Elizabeth

This 5-night voyage from Sydney to Tasmania, departing February 6, 2025, features a culinary experience with renowned Australian chefs and producers.

Enjoy a special three-course dinner in the Britannia and Grills Restaurants, as well as a bespoke culinary shore experience in Hobart.

Prices start from $1333 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Film Festival at Sea on Queen Mary 2

7-night cruise, March 8, 2025, featuring a curated schedule of film screenings, industry conversations, and Q&A sessions.

Prices start from $1193 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Cunard Anniversary Sailing on Queen Mary 2

7-night celebration, June 24, 2025, with maritime historians and a commemorative dinner.

Prices start from $1651 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Dance the Atlantic on Queen Mary 2

7-night transatlantic cruise, August 8, 2025, featuring performances by English National Ballet dancers.

Prices from $1854 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra

Sail aboard Queen Mary 2 on a 7-night cruise from September 3, 2025, featuring Anthony Inglis conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

Prices start from $1397 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Voyage du Vin on Queen Victoria

11-night cruise, October 13, 2025, featuring wine talks and tastings with industry experts.

Prices from $1142 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Literature Festival at Sea on Queen Mary 2

7-night cruise, December 8, 2025, with a program of events curated by The Times and The Sunday Times, including special guests.

Prices from $1142 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

