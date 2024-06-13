MSC World America to Offer New Family Experiences

MSC World America, launching in April 2025, features seven themed districts, including Family Aventura, a LEGO-inspired kids’ area with non-stop activities.

Steve Leatham, Head of Entertainment for MSC Cruises, said: “We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our younger guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialize and explore with amazing spaces and programs that have to be seen to be believed.”

MSC WORLD AMERICA’S nEW FAMILY ACTIVITIES

MSC World America will feature a 10,000 sqft kids’ area with seven themed rooms for kids aged 0-17. The space will offer new concepts and activities.

LEGO-themed activities:

LEGO parade with characters.

LEGO Family Zone for building and play.

LEGO Game Show for family competition.

New family game shows:

Boxes, a mystery box challenge.

Doremix Family Disco, a dance competition.

New high-tech experiences:

Star Shooters is an adventure course with targets.

Virtual Reality at Luna Park.

Largest Doremiland kids’ area:

The largest and most advanced kids’ area in the MSC Cruises fleet covers over 10,000 square feet.

Seven rooms for children aged 0-17.

Equipped with the latest technology consoles and immersive light and sound effects

Baby services are offered in collaboration with Chicco, a leading global baby brand.

The kids’ Clubs are open all day, from 9 a.m. to midnight, for the duration of each voyage.

The Harbour Outdoor Park:

Located in the Family Aventura district,

Features a range of activities and amenities for families to enjoy,

Includes a high ropes course, Cliffhanger attraction, Family dwelling area, and Playground modeled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay.

“We specifically listened to our young guests from North America to design our kids and family offering,” said Matteo Mancini, Senior Manager of Youth Entertainment for MSC Cruises. “We are bringing a variety of extraordinary facilities and new experiences never seen before!”

RELATED: MSC CRUISES SHARES FAMILY SUMMER OFFERINGS

RETURNING FAVORITES

MSC World America brings back some of its most popular activities, including the SPORTPLEX. This gaming space has everything from basketball and tennis courts to interactive game shows, bumper cars, and roller skating.

In addition to the SPORTPLEX, families can test their knowledge and skills in the Guinness World Record Family Quiz.

For young cooks, MSC World America has introduced MasterChef at Sea Juniors. This kids’ cooking competition is designed for talented and creative young chefs to showcase their skills and compete against one another. The most talented and creative will win!

Learn more about MSC World America on the MSC Cruises website today!