MSC Cruises Shares Family Summer Offerings

MSC Cruises is expanding its kids and family program with new entertainment and services this summer. The enhancements include baby services, more family game shows, and expanded hours for kids.

Across the fleet, five complimentary kids clubs cater to different age groups from six months to 17 years old: Baby Club Chicco (6-2 years), Miniclub Lego (3-6 years), Juniors Club Lego (7-11 years), Young Club (12-14 years), and Teens Club (15-17 years). Kids can enjoy complimentary meals, giving parents peace of mind while they explore or relax on deck.

“At the heart of our business is family. We love creating unforgettable memories and holidays for everyone, especially for families,” said Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment at MSC Cruises. “That’s why we proudly offer a fleetwide family program of entertainment and activities that resonates with our valued guests. As a father of three boys, I know first-hand the incredible job our youth team does on board, not only in entertaining children and families but also in creating moments that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

UPDATED SUMMER OFFERINGS

MSC Cruises is introducing a range of new activities and services this summer to enhance the family onboard experience. One of the most significant additions is the extended baby care service, which will now cater to babies from six months old. This service is designed to give parents the freedom to enjoy the ship, knowing that their children are being cared for by highly trained staff.

The kids’ club Doremiland will also open its doors to parents on select days, allowing for quality time with kids. Additionally, there will be a daily family party for families to enjoy together.

Two new MSC Original Family Game Shows are being introduced: “World Quest,”” a geography-based trivia game, and “Caravaggio,”” a spy game show dedicated to art. These shows will be popular additions to the family entertainment options on board.

Teenagers aged 12-17 will also benefit from extended club hours, which will allow them more fun and freedom during their vacation. The club will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight on sea days and 3 p.m. to midnight on port days.

Families can also participate in Guinness World Record activities on multiple ships, with a range of record-breaking challenges and quizzes to test their skills.

MSC Foundation Day will be introduced, a daily activity focused on sustainability and environmental topics. This initiative will allow children to learn about important environmental issues and how they can make a positive impact.

Matteo Mancini, Corporate Senior Manager of Kids Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “We host more than 600,000 children and teenagers across our entire fleet every year, and we want to make sure every single one of them disembarks having had the best experience. That’s why it’s so important for us to continually listen to their feedback and follow entertainment trends. Music, game shows, digital innovation and trained youth staff are the pillars we turned into reality.”

OFFERINGS THAT WILL BE RETURNING

LEGO Experience On Board: Kids can unleash their creativity with various LEGO bricks and toys. Each child will receive a diploma, granting them the title of Junior LEGO Master Builder.

Break the Wall: A new family game show where participants face surprise challenges on stage, determined by a giant technological wall.

Cabin 12006: The Secret Game**: An immersive experience inspired by the popular web series featuring music, videos, games, and dancing. Part of the “Cabin 12006 Experience,” which includes seven live entertainment moments.

Doremiland Documentary: Exclusive travel documentary featuring activities and behind-the-scenes footage for kids and teens.

MSC Dance Crew: Competition experience for kids (10-17) to win the title of dance crew of the year, developed in partnership with Fremantle.

MasterChef at Sea Juniors: On-stage cooking competition for kids (5-12) with healthy recipes and techniques inspired by the popular TV show.