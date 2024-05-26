3 Foods You Never Knew Could Cure Your Sea Sickness

Ah, the joys of cruising! The sun, the sea, the endless buffet options… But let’s be real, for some of us, the open waters can bring on a whole new set of problems. We’re talking motion sickness, sea sickness, whatever you want to call it. It’s no fun.

But fear not! We’ve got the inside scoop on the top 3 foods that can help alleviate those symptoms and get you back to enjoying your vacation in no time.

Ginger

Ginger has been used for centuries to treat nausea and digestive issues, and it’s a staple in many Asian cuisines. So, what’s the best way to get your ginger fix on a cruise? Try the ginger chicken soup at the buffet! It’s a game-changer. The warm, spicy broth will help calm your stomach and soothe your senses.

Bananas

They’re a classic comfort food for a reason. Rich in potassium, easy to digest, and gentle on the stomach – what’s not to love? Snag a few bananas from the buffet or grab a few from the ship’s convenience store and enjoy them as a snack or even as a light breakfast.

Crackers

Those plain, bland crackers may seem boring at first, but trust us, they’re a lifesaver when you’re feeling queasy. Dry toast or crackers can help absorb any excess stomach acid and provide a quick energy boost when you’re feeling run down.

Lastly, don’t forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and electrolyte-rich beverages like coconut water or sports drinks.

Next time you’re feeling under the weather on your cruise, remember these three foods and give them a try. Your stomach (and your sense of adventure) will thank you!