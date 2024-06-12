Brightline Shares Father’s Day Deals

Brightline is offering special deals for Father’s Day!

From June 1 to June 16, guests can book BOGO SMART fares on select trains from South Florida to Orlando for travel through September 30, 2024. Adults can also ride at kid’s prices all summer, with a 50% discount on select fares.

Additionally, Dads can book a stay at any participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel and receive a $50 credit towards food and beverage.

Brightline offers a range of activities for dads’ interests:

Sporty Dads

Messi Experience: The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami (use code 10MESSIBRIGHTLINE for 10% off).

Miami Marlins Giveaway: Win four tickets to Miami Marlins vs Mariners on June 23 at loanDepot Park by following @GoBrightline on social media.

Copa America Finals: Hard Rock Stadium in Aventura on July 14 (connect with trains and enjoy complimentary shuttles).

A Round of Golf: PGA National Resort in West Palm Beach.

Foodie Dads

Kettle One Tasting: Brightline MiamiCentral Station on June 14 (3-5 pm).

Bourbon Tasting: Brightline MiamiCentral Station on June 15 (2-4 pm).

35% off bourbon, whiskey, and mezcal: Mary Mary Bar on June 16 (all day).

Father’s Day Pool Party: Calypso Rum Bar in Miami on June 16.

Miami Spice: Multiple locations in Miami (August-September).

ARTSY DADS

Journey to Space: Frost Science Museum in Miami (now-October 6).

NSU Art Museum: Fort Lauderdale.

Survival of the Slowest: Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale (now-September 5).

Art After Dark: Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach on June 14.

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum: West Palm Beach.

Latin American Performing Arts Festival: Fringe Arts Space in Orlando (June 17-30).

Art After Dark: CityArts in Orlando on August 10.

Will you be taking part in these Father’s Day savings? Let us know in the comments!