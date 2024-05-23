Queen Mary 2 Brings Eternal Flame to New York

Queen Mary 2 arrived in New York today, carrying the Eternal Flame from France after a seven-day North Atlantic crossing.

The ship’s arrival was marked by a commemorative ceremony onboard, honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the WWII Normandy Landings.

In attendance were French Ambassador Laurent Bili, Acting Consul General of France Damien Laban, City of New York Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, Queen Mary 2 Captain Andrew Hall, General Patton’s granddaughter Helen Ayer-Patton, and WWII veterans from The Greatest Generations Foundation.

Queen Mary 2 Captain Andrew Hall said: “We are honored that our flagship Queen Mary 2 was part of this historic occasion honoring the men and women who served in D-Day, and the many hundreds of thousands of whom were brought over the Atlantic on Cunard ships. Today will truly be remembered as an important part of Cunard’s long and storied history.”

The Eternal Flame, which has been burning since 1923, was collected on May 8. Twelve young French ambassadors then carried it from Paris to Cherbourg and across the English Channel to Portsmouth. The flame was then boarded onto Queen Mary 2 and sailed across the Atlantic to New York.

The ambassadors will escort the flame to Arlington Cemetery, where it will be laid to rest at an official ceremony on May 24, 2024.