Stateroom Smackdown: Lower Decks vs Higher Decks

When booking a stateroom on a cruise ship, there are many factors to consider. But one of your most important decisions is opting for a stateroom on a lower or higher deck. Both options have pros and cons, and your choice depends on your preferences and priorities.

In this blog, we’ll break down the advantages and disadvantages of each option so you can make an informed decision about where to stay on your next cruise.

LOWER DECKS: THE BUDGET-FRIENDLY OPTION

Lower deck staterooms are often the most affordable option on a cruise ship. These rooms are usually located near the bottom of the ship and can offer some surprising benefits.

PROS

More room for less: Lower deck staterooms tend to be larger than those on higher decks, often with more square footage and amenities like private balconies or larger bathrooms.

Quieter and more peaceful: Lower deck rooms are farther from the action and noise of the ship’s public areas, so you may find it easier to get a good night’s sleep without being disturbed.

Fewer crowds: Lower deck staterooms are often less popular with passengers so you may have a more relaxed and intimate experience.

CONS

Limited views: Let’s face it – views from lower deck staterooms might not be as breathtaking as those from higher decks. You might look out at lifeboats or storage containers instead of the ocean.

Slower elevator access: If you need to head up to the ship’s public areas or restaurants, you’ll have to take the elevator, which might be slower than taking the stairs or using an express elevator on higher decks.

Limited amenities: Some lower deck staterooms might not have all the luxury amenities you’re used to, such as a mini-fridge or 24-hour room service.

HIGHER DECKS: THE LUXURY OPTION

Higher deck staterooms offer stunning views, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled access to shipboard activities. Here are some benefits to consider:

PROS

Breathtaking views: Imagine waking up to breathtaking ocean views every morning or enjoying a romantic dinner with a stunning vista. Higher deck rooms offer unobstructed views of the sea and surrounding landscape.

Premium amenities: Higher deck rooms often have upgraded amenities like plush bedding, marble bathrooms, and complimentary mini-bars.

Priority access: As a guest in a higher deck stateroom, you’ll often enjoy priority access to restaurants, lounges, and other shipboard facilities.

CONS

Smaller rooms: Staterooms on higher decks tend to be smaller than those on lower decks, which can be a drawback for those who value extra space.

More noise and crowds: Higher deck rooms are often closer to the ship’s public areas, which can mean more noise and crowds.

Higher price tag: Let’s face it – higher deck staterooms come with a higher price tag. You’ll pay extra for the luxury and convenience.

So, which is the real winner in this stateroom showdown? Ultimately, it depends on your personal preferences and priorities. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option with more space and a quieter experience, a lower deck stateroom might be the way to go. However, a higher deck stateroom could be your perfect match if you’re willing to splurge for stunning views, luxurious amenities, and priority access.

Whether you choose a lower or higher deck stateroom, remember there’s no wrong choice