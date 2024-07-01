Oceania Cruises Celebrates the Float Out of Allura

Oceania Cruises has achieved a significant milestone as its new 1,200-guest ship, Allura, was floated out of dry dock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy. Allura is the eighth vessel to join Oceania’s fleet and the second ship in the Allura Class, following in the footsteps of its sister ship, Vista, launched in 2023.

A brief ceremony marked the occasion, during which Father Stefano, the shipyard’s chaplain, blessed the ship as a gesture of respect for General Claudio Graziano, who recently passed away. Caterina Romeo, a designer from Fincantieri’s technical department, then officially christened Allura.

“The float out is an important moment for all at Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri, as we progress closer to Allura joining our family. Now that we have completed her shell, we are excited to get started on her interior. We have lots of exciting enhancements on Allura, our eighth vessel, further elevating our offerings and firmly cementing Oceania Cruises as the only ultra-premium cruise brand.”

MORE ABOUT ALLURA

Allura features a new crepe and waffle cafe where guests can enjoy freshly made-to-order treats.

The ship’s luxurious library boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls and plush seating, creating a serene relaxing atmosphere.

The ship features five specialty dining venues, including two new signature restaurants, available at no additional cost to guests.

The ship offers over 300 shore excursions, providing endless opportunities for exploration and adventure.

Onboard enrichment programs include art classes at the Artist Loft, guest speakers, and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive wine pairings.

Allura will set sail from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025, embarking on a 6-day journey to Athens, Greece, with stops in Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. After the Mediterranean season, the ship will sail to Canada and New England for a series of voyages before heading to Miami for its winter season in the Caribbean. Allura will also offer a unique 4-day roundtrip cruise from New York City in September 2025.

