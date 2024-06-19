Oceania Cruises Elevates Fine Dining at Sea

Oceania Cruises is introducing new dining options on its eight small luxury ships! Get ready to explore new sushi and Indian cuisine at the Terrace Café and a revamped poolside lunch menu at Waves Grill.

“Food is the foundation of what we do on board each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, as it is at the very core of our business. This does not always mean a white linen tablecloth and starched napkins at one of our award-winning specialty restaurants – finest does not always mean the fanciest. It’s also a perfectly prepared pizza or an enticing burrata dish enjoyed al fresco with a crisp glass of white wine as you set sail.”

MORE ABOUT THE DINING

Terrace Café, Oceania Cruises’ relaxed dining venue, now offers a daily sushi station and an Indian Corner, expanding its international cuisine options.

The sushi station features 45 new recipes created by the line’s Executive Culinary Directors and their team.

The Indian Corner at dinner service offers 15 authentic Indian recipes.

Waves Grill, Oceania Cruises’ poolside lunch venue, offers a revamped menu with over 20 options, including new cold and hot sandwiches, burgers, and signature dishes.

“At each of our relaxed yet refined venues, our guests can still savor the ritual and theater of a dining experience. You can linger, relax, and enjoy. Guests are not rushed through, these are absolutely not ‘fast’ food options; it’s simply a different ambiance and setting,” explained Chef Alex.

The line has also announced plans to expand its wine-pairing luncheon options and refresh its menus across all ships before the end of the year.

“We have so much going on ahead of the launch of Allura in just over a year,” said Chef Alex. “But there are exciting plans afoot for all our ships. We have new dishes to unveil in Red Ginger, our signature pan-Asian venue; there will be an expansion of Oceania Cruises’ exclusive wine pairing luncheon options; and a fresh look at the menus for the grande dame of the line’s dining venues, The Grand Dining Room.”

