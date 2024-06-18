Disney Cruise Line Reveals 2025-2026 Itineraries

Exciting news! Disney Cruise Line is announcing its fall 2025 to spring 2026 itineraries, featuring four ships: Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Dream. Regular sailings take guests to Disney’s private island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

For those seeking a tropical getaway, late 2025 and early 2026 bring Pacific Coast and Gulf of Mexico itineraries. Plus, the Disney Wonder will set sail for Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific from October 2025 to February 2026.

And don’t miss out on themed sailings like Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime cruises in September, October, November, and December 2025!

Bookings for the fall 2025 and spring 2026 seasons open to the public on June 28, 2024. Stay tuned for more information!