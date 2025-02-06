Disney Cruise Line Unveils Family Vacations for Summer 2026

Disney Cruise Line is launching summer 2026 itineraries with an expanded fleet of eight ships, offering more options than ever.

Travelers can enjoy various experiences, from beaches to cities, all featuring Disney’s renowned entertainment, dining, and service.

Early bookings for Castaway Club members begin on February 10, 2025, with public bookings opening on February 17, 2025.

Alaskan Adventures from Vancouver

Disney Cruise Line is expanding its Alaska offerings by adding a second ship. Starting in May, both the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder will operate seven-night voyages from Vancouver, Canada. Guests can visit ports of call such as Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan. Most sailings will also include the stunning Dawes Glacier, while the Disney Magic will feature a stop at Icy Strait Point for wildlife viewing.

New European Destinations

For the first time, the Disney Dream will include Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy, as a destination. As the ship returns to Europe for the summer, guests can explore ports across Italy, Greece, Croatia, Malta, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, and the UK.

Disney Dream will begin summer with a 14-night transatlantic crossing from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona. From Barcelona or Civitavecchia, guests can embark on seven- to twelve-night Mediterranean cruises, visiting popular Greek islands like Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes.

The season will conclude with three-, four-, and seven-night sailings from Southampton to Northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords, including stops in Olden, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Portland, UK.

New Cruises from South Florida

From Port Canaveral, Florida, guests can choose from three Disney Cruise Line ships to visit The Bahamas and the Caribbean, including stops at Disney’s private islands. The Disney Fantasy will offer four- and five-night Bahamian itineraries and a 10-night Southern Caribbean cruise. The Disney Wish will conduct three- and four-night voyages. Disney Treasure will provide seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting destinations like Tortola, Jamaica, Cozumel, St. Thomas, and Grand Cayman. Launching in November 2025, the Disney Destiny will feature four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, visiting Nassau and Disney’s private islands. It will also offer two seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean during summer.

Sailings from Singapore

Set to sail in December 2025, Disney Adventure will offer three- and four-night itineraries from Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore from April through summer 2026. Onboard, guests can enjoy Marvel-themed attractions, diverse dining options, and exclusive Broadway-style shows like “Remember,” designed specifically for Disney Adventure.

For more information, visit the Disney Cruise Line website!