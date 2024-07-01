The World on a Plate: Explora Journeys’ New Anthology Restaurant

After a few days aboard Explora Journeys’ EXPLORA I, I had the pleasure of dining at Anthology, Explora Journeys’ new signature fine-dining concept, which celebrates Italy’s diverse regional cuisine. The aromas of Italy enveloped me as I stepped inside, and I was eager to indulge in the Grand Tasting Menu, a culinary journey through the country’s regions.

The experience was exceptional from start to finish, with 7 individual courses that showcased the chef’s creativity and skill. But what really made it stand out were the panoramic views of the ocean and the open kitchen, providing a unique and immersive dining experience. With each dish, I was treated to a culinary journey that transported me to the heart of Italy.

From the prized truffles of Piedmont to the iconic dishes of Italy’s South, each dish showcased the local flavors and traditional techniques that define each region. The menu is a masterful blend of creative innovation and authentic tradition, offering a culinary journey that transports diners to the heart of Italy’s beloved cuisine. Every bite was a testament to the chef’s expertise, and I savored each moment.

Each dish was better than the next, with every component perfectly balanced and executed. It was clear that every detail had been carefully considered to create a truly unforgettable dining experience.

If you’re sailing with Explora Journeys, be sure to make time for a visit to Anthology, a must-visit restaurant on your cruise. To read more about this exceptional dining experience, click here.