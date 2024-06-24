Introducing Anthology: Explora Journeys’ New Italian Fine-Dining Concept

Explora Journeys introduces Anthology, a signature fine-dining concept showcasing Italy’s diverse regional cuisine.

Curated by Franck Garanger, Head of Culinary for Explora Journeys, Anthology presents a refined Italian culinary experience. Franck’s early passion for cooking led him to start his career as an apprentice at Michelin-starred Le Vert D’ Eau in Angers. With experience working alongside renowned chefs like Paul Bocuse, Alain Passard, and Thierry Marx, Franck has also spent over a decade leading culinary roles with luxury ocean travel brands before joining Explora Journeys.

“Anthology is more than just a restaurant; it’s a voyage through Italy’s gastronomic landscape,” said Garanger. “For me, Italian cuisine is about respecting the people, the ingredients, and the traditions that have been passed down through generations. It’s about sharing the soul of Italy, one dish at a time. This will be a culinary reflection of the rich tapestry of the sights, scents and flavors of Italian cuisine, which I am deeply passionate about.”

MORE ABOUT ANTHOLOGY

The menu at Anthology features dishes that showcase Italy’s regional ingredients and flavors, carefully crafted to highlight the country’s rich culinary heritage.

Standout options include Mediterranean seabass with Arabica coffee, tonka bean, and scallop cannelloni with black truffle.

Plant-based alternatives are available for each course.

Each dish celebrates local produce and traditional techniques.

Located in a stylish, refined setting with outdoor seating overlooking the Mediterranean, Anthology offers an intimate, elevated dining experience complemented by exceptional service.

The Anthology tasting menu is EUR 140 (150 USD) per person, and an optional wine pairing is EUR 60 (64 USD) per person.

Will you be exploring Explora Journeys’ Anthology? Let us know in the comments!