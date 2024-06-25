American Cruise Lines Shares New Hudson River Itinerary

American Cruise Lines announces that its new 8-Day Hudson River Summer Classic itinerary has succeeded, with the number of departures in 2025 increasing to triple its initial offering.

The river cruise, which sails roundtrip from NYC, explores the Hudson River Valley and offers unique experiences such as views of Manhattan’s skyline, a pass by the Statue of Liberty, and stops in Catskill, Albany, Kingston, Hyde Park, West Point, and Sleepy Hollow, New York. The cruise also includes excursions in NYC.

American Cruise Lines’ new Hudson River Summer Classic itinerary offers a summer alternative to its popular Fall Foliage cruise, featuring excursions to cultural sites throughout the Hudson Valley. The new cruise caters to New Yorkers, departing from Pier 81 near the Intrepid and providing a convenient way to explore the region during the summer.

MORE ABOUT THE RIVER CRUISE

American Cruise Lines operates modern riverboats and small ships on the Hudson River, offering private balcony accommodations and comfortable public spaces.

The cruise visits historic sites and landmarks, including West Point Military Academy, FDR’s Presidential Library & Museum, Vanderbilt Mansion, and Lyndhurst.

The itinerary also includes a guided tour of New York City and a visit to Sleepy Hollow, the inspiration for Washington Irving’s famous novel.

American Cruise Lines has already completed its initial Hudson River Summer Classics sailings, with the last 2024 cruise concluding in NYC on June 25th.

In 2024, the company is increasing the number of summer departures to over three times the previous amount, with sailings from June to August and fall departures in September and October.

The cruises include enrichment programs, nightly entertainment, all-inclusive fine dining, and complimentary cocktails.

Will you be sailing with American Cruise Lines? Let us know in the comments!