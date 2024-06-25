Crystal Announces Partnership With Casino De Monte-Carlo

Crystal has partnered with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) to bring the world-renowned Casino de Monte-Carlo to sea.

This marks a new chapter for Crystal, offering guests an elevated gaming experience aboard Crystal Symphony, departing from Venice on November 14 and on Crystal Serenity in December.

The casino will also be featured on future oceangoing vessels and all new ships, except for Expedition vessels

“We are delighted to welcome Casino de Monte-Carlo into the Crystal family as our newest collaborator,” said Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group Manfredi Lefebvre on the groundbreaking relationship. “This affiliation symbolizes our commitment to offering our guests the finest entertainment and gaming experiences available at sea. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and continue to set new standards of excellence in the cruise industry.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Crystal and Monte-Carlo SBM have formed an alliance to bring a new level of entertainment to the high seas. The partnership offers a range of casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and more, to elevate the onboard experience.

Stephane Valeri, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Monte-Carlo SBM, shares the same sentiment. “We are excited to join forces with Crystal to deliver the unique Casino de Monte-Carlo experience at sea. With our combined expertise, we are confident that we will provide a gaming moment unlike any other in the cruise industry.”

The Casino de Monte-Carlo will be relocated to the current Bridge Lounge spaces on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, covering over 1,000 square feet. The Bridge Lounges will be moved to the Library on Crystal Serenity and The Lounge on Crystal Symphony.

“We have listened attentively to the feedback from our loyal guests regarding their desire to have casinos back onboard, and we are proud to announce that we will deliver on our promise,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. “At Crystal, like at Monte-Carlo SBM, guest satisfaction and enjoyment are paramount, and this alliance with Casino de Monte-Carlo underscores our dedication to fulfilling their wishes and exceeding their expectations. We are confident the reintroduction of casinos will further enhance the overall cruise experience, providing our guests with the entertainment options they crave while sailing with us.”

Head to the Crystal Cruises’ website for more information!