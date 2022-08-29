Katy Perry Christens Norwegian Prima in Iceland

The First of Six Prima-Class Ships

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships NCL has planned for its new Prima-class vessels and the first impressions have been stellar according to the man in charge.

“With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As the industry’s most spacious new cruise ship featuring ‘only-available-on-Prima- experiences,’ she is continuing NCL’s legacy of industry firsts. We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a location just as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik’s striking landscape is the perfect setting for such a milestone occasion. We thank the Reykjavik community for welcoming us with open arms.”

Harry Sommer noted that the wait was a little longer than expected and recognized the entire Norwegian Cruise Line team and their partners for a job well done.

“We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on NCL’s next chapter with Norwegian Prima,” said Sommer. “It’s been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays guests will enjoy for years to come. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have made Norwegian Prima a stunning reality.”