MSC Cruises Eases Protocols for U.S. Residents

MSC Cruises will ease health and safety protocols for U.S. residents on cruises departing from U.S. ports to the Caribbean and the Bahamas starting September 1st. The cruise line will relax COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements for U.S. residents, though they still recommend all U.S. residents be fully vaccinated and tested prior to sailing.

The full list of updated protocols are below:

U.S. Residents:

Vaccination is recommended but no longer required.

Pre-cruise testing is recommended, but not required for travelers who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated guests are still required to show proof of vaccination at embarkation.

Unvaccinated guests are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation.

Guests under the age of 2 are exempt from testing requirements.

Non-U.S. Residents:

Full vaccination is required for guests 12 years and older.

Regardless of vaccination status, guests 2 years and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation.

Guests under the age of 2 are exempt from testing requirements.

