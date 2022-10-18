Karen Lundgren and Theresa Scalzitti Named Godmothers of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Ships

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced that world adventurer Karen Lundgren and Chief Sales Officer for Florida-based Cruise Planners Theresa Scalzitti will serve as godmothers of World Navigator and her new sister-ship World Traveller.

The women will be named godmothers at a christening ceremony on November 20, 2022 at the Garibaldi Glacier.

“At the heart of the Atlas brand is a focus on exploration and excellence,” said James A. Rodriguez, the line’s president, and CEO. “Karen is a fearless world traveler and Theresa is among the most respected professionals in the travel industry today.”

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator entered service in August 2021 but was not officially named due to the many complications brought forth by COVID-19.

The cruise line chose Karen Lundgren to serve as godmother for World Navigator due to her love of travel and adventure. She is the thirteenth woman in the world to hike up the highest mountain peaks on every continent.

“You can imagine my surprise when I discovered where World Navigator cruises to,” said Lundgren. “I have personally been to many exotic and remote destinations and it’s exciting to know that curious travelers can explore many of the same places on this wonderful ship.”

Theresa Scalzitti was chosen as godmother for World Traveller due to her success as a travel agent on the supplier and agency side for the last three decades.

“It’s an honor to serve as godmother for World Traveller,” said Scalzitti. “I am proud to represent the Cruise Planners network of highly distinguished advisors as well as the many women in travel who, like the ship’s officers, staff and crew, distinguish themselves daily by providing the very best in personalized service.”

World Traveller and World Navigator features

Both Atlas Ocean Voyages vessels are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. Travelers looking to travel on either ship can expect five-start comfort, all-inclusive onboard experiences, and customized private tours no matter the destination.

Guests enjoy a 1:1 Guest-to-staff ratio, allowing a personal relationship with staff and other explorers

About Atlas ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages a small-ship, luxury expedition cruise under operated by cruise brand Mystic Invest Holdings. Both yacht-style ships feature accommodations for 200 guests and a number of expedition amenities which make polar region cruising possible. Guests enjoy open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies along with all dining included in the booking.

