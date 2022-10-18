Windstar Cruises’ New Partnership to protect Coral Reefs in French Polynesia

The popular small-ship cruise line Windstar Cruises, has announced a new partnership with Coral Gardeners, a Mo’orea (French Polynesia)-based organization set on revolutionizing ocean conservation and creating a global movement to save the coral reefs by way of reef restoration, awareness initiatives, and new innovative solutions. The team’s goal is to grow, plant, and monitor thousands of heat-resilient corals with the intention of bringing life back to the ocean’s reef.

This month, Windstar made a $35,000 donation to Coral Gardeners to begin their three-year partnership. The money is going to be used to adopt coral for all passengers sailing with Windstar in French Polynesia for the remainder of the year.

Windstar’s 35 Years of Tahiti Cruises

The longest any cruise line has been in the region, 2022 marks Windstar’s 35th anniversary of sailing in Tahiti/French Polynesia. It is also the only destination where Windstar Cruises sails year-round, allowing travelers the flexibility to plan trips in any season. Windstar will have two ships sailing through French Polynesia throughout October. The company has been celebrating its 35th season all throughout October with special events featuring local dignitaries & artists and infusions of local culture on board and ashore.

“This new partnership is a wonderful way for us to celebrate Tahiti during our 35th anniversary season, but more importantly to make a positive impact for the future of these incredible islands,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We’ve been focused on reducing our carbon footprint via updating our fleet’s engines and operations, and this next step in climate action at sea is to partner with Coral Gardeners to protect the environment in French Polynesia and beyond.”

For the rest of the 2022 season, guests aboard Windstar Cruises will receive a small card in their rooms with information about their coral adoption. In 2023 and 2024, guests traveling with Windstar in French Polynesia will have the option to adopt a coral for a one-time donation of $35 per person. Guests choosing to adopt coral will receive adoption cards with specific details about their adoption and the impact the donation makes. Windstar President, Christopher Prelog, is confident that guests will choose to adopt a coral and do their part to save the reef they will enjoy while cruising in Tahiti.