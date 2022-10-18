The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya in Tel-Aviv Launches New Spa Experience

A Top Spa in Tel-Aviv

The Mediterranean has long been associated with health and wellness and the new spa experience from The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya seeks to capitalize on the natural, local treatments and practices used in Israel since people first called the seaside region home.

The partnership with Christina Cosmeceuticals brings the high-end skincare company’s many products into the fold to help enhance the guests experiences of relaxation, senses, energy and refinement during their visit to the spa. A menu of treatments has been developed exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya, such as Mineral-rich mud wrap, ultimate beauty reset, and Royal Turkish Hammam experience.

Amenities at the The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya Spa include five treatment rooms, a couple’s treatment room, dry and wet saunas, and a Turkish Hammam bath. The spa experience even features a sea view state-of-the-art Fitness-Center, rooftop pool and bar, and Relax Lounge where guests can unwind before and after their treatment of choice. Spa services include an extensive menu of Hydro-nourishing facial treatments, body scrubs and massages from skilled massage therapists. The Ritz-Carlton Spa Spa boutique will also carry Christina’s line of products so guests can take the experience home with with them or wherever else they travel.