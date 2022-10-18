The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya in Tel-Aviv Launches New Spa Experience
One of Tel-Aviv, Israel’s top luxury hotels is offering a revamped spa experience for guests in collaboration with Christina, Israel’s renowned skincare line.
Located in the prestigious Herzliya section of the city alongside miles of beach and the Herzliya Marina, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya caters to both leisure and business travelers and provides all the amenities and experiences travelers have come to expect from one of the world’s premier luxury brands.
A Top Spa in Tel-Aviv
The Mediterranean has long been associated with health and wellness and the new spa experience from The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya seeks to capitalize on the natural, local treatments and practices used in Israel since people first called the seaside region home.
The partnership with Christina Cosmeceuticals brings the high-end skincare company’s many products into the fold to help enhance the guests experiences of relaxation, senses, energy and refinement during their visit to the spa. A menu of treatments has been developed exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya, such as Mineral-rich mud wrap, ultimate beauty reset, and Royal Turkish Hammam experience.
Amenities at the The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya Spa include five treatment rooms, a couple’s treatment room, dry and wet saunas, and a Turkish Hammam bath. The spa experience even features a sea view state-of-the-art Fitness-Center, rooftop pool and bar, and Relax Lounge where guests can unwind before and after their treatment of choice. Spa services include an extensive menu of Hydro-nourishing facial treatments, body scrubs and massages from skilled massage therapists. The Ritz-Carlton Spa Spa boutique will also carry Christina’s line of products so guests can take the experience home with with them or wherever else they travel.
About The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya
12-stories tall and designed by Ranni Ziss Architects ltd, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya features a range of guests rooms including junior suites and a presidential suite which earned the hotel the recognition of Best Luxury Hotel in Israel for 2022.
Dining at the Herbert Samuel restaurant is a must for any guest of this top hotel in Tel Aviv. The kosher dining experience includes meat and fish on the menu, but is void of any dairy products to conform to Jewish dietary law. The restaurant was named Best Luxury Restaurant Award by World Luxury Restaurant Awards in 2020.
