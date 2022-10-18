Azamara Set to Return to Venice, Italy in 2023

Luxury cruise line Azamara has announced the cruise line’s grand return to Venice, beginning on April 3, 2023. The return is a part of Azamara Journey’s 12-Night The Best of The Med Voyage, a cruise highlighting the history, culture, and beauty of the Mediterranean, sailing from Spain to Italy.

Beginning in the Spring of 2023, the line’s four-ship fleet will utilize the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina, providing guests with easy access to the beautiful city of Venice, where they can check out the gondolas and walk along the cobblestone streets.

“Thanks to our longstanding relationship with the local officials and port authorities of Venice, we’re thrilled to not only bring our guests back to this historic canal city but also to allow them to discover the wonders of neighboring towns such as Chioggia, which only smaller ships can visit,” said Mike Pawlus, Azamara’s Director of Strategic Itinerary & Destination Planning. “We look forward to once again immersing our guests in the rich local culture and amazing historical sites that the destination has to offer.”

Gaining easily accessible access to the heart of Venice is just the start of Azamara’s recent accomplishments in all things travel. Azamara also continues to seek out hidden gems for guests to experience while in Chioggia. Chioggia has recently experienced a significant rise in tourism, with a bit of help from “bacari”- bars serving wine and finger food along the central canal, Riva Vena. Tourists can stroll through the city and take in the historic churches and buildings, the beautiful sandy beaches, and discover hidden gems.

A few highlights of the upcoming Venice sailings include:

7-Night Italy Intensive Voyage

A seven-night country-intensive itinerary encourages guests to explore all that Italy has to offer, including late nights in Ravenna, Kotor, and Amalfi, and an overnight stay in Rome. Guests will have plenty of time to take in all the views and culture each city has to offer with a carefully scheduled itinerary. The journey begins in Venice, home to authentic local cuisine, Veneto wine, and stunning overarching bridges.

7-Night Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts Voyage

This seven-night voyage gives guests plenty of time to explore the shorelines of the Amalfi and Dalmatian Coasts, with four late stays in popular destinations including Sorrento, Kotor, Dubrovnik, and Sibenik, as well as an overnight stay in Venice. In Venice, guests can enjoy a walk through the Piazza San Marco, Veneto wine tastings, and everything else that Venice has to offer.

Azamara also offers a lengthy list of shore excursions to allow guests to dive even deeper into Venice’s history, culture, and local cuisine.

Some excursions offered include:

A motorboat cruise excursion to the neighboring islands of Murano and Burano, where passengers will enjoy a tour of a famous glass-blowing factory and a demonstration of traditional lace-making techniques.

A guided walking tour led by a local expert includes visits to the church of Saint Rocco and one of the oldest squares in Venice, Campo San Polo.

An evening gondola ride excursion featuring a local singer and an accordionist, creating a classic and romantic once-in-a-lifetime Venice experience.

Have you been to Venice? Let us know what you thought about the city in the comments below!