Royal Caribbean has become the first zero-energy cruise terminal to generate 100% of its needed energy through on-site solar panels. The new Galveston terminal will be used by the company’s internal brand and sit as the world’s first LEED Zero Energy facility.

“We are focused on innovating across all aspects of our company, especially in our work to advance sustainability in the communities we visit,” said Jason Liberty, president, and CEO, of Royal Caribbean Group. “We deeply value both the oceans we sail and the communities we visit and operate in, and the modern design and development features at our terminal in Galveston will work in service of both.”

Opening on Nov 9, 2022, the new cruise terminal will be the first in Texas to receive LEED Gold certification. This certification showcases the healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving efforts the company has made to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental quality. The company is expected to receive the certification at the beginning of 2023.

The Galveston Cruise Terminal is 161,334 square feet expanding the company’s presence and ability to accommodate up to 630,000 guests annually.

Royal Caribbean Group has four LEED-certified facilities, including Terminal A at Port Miami, the Springfield, Oregon campus, and the Innovation Lab at Royal Caribbean in Miami.

New Terminal Approach

The design for the terminal comes from an environmental strategy, focusing on the development of sustainable infrastructure and decarbonization strategy.

Improved Sustainability in Construction: Using less carbon materials will lower the energy used and the transportation process. During the construction process, the team has taken 75% of its waste from landfill.

Renewable Energy and Carbon Reduction: The Galveston Terminal will rely on 30,000 square feet of on-site solar panels, allowing the port to use self-sufficient energy. All remaining energy will be sent back to the local power grid.

Regional and Global Environmental Benefits: Use strategies to reduce exterior lighting pollution to help minimize negative effects on the surrounding community. Implement materials that will reduce the “heat island effect.”

Community Connectivity: Offer bicycle and electric charging stations promoting exercise and an alternative means of transportation for guests and staff.

More about Royal Caribbean Group:

• Royal Caribbean has a fleet of 64 ships

• The company travels to about 1,000 destinations around the world.