Cruise Deal of the Week – October 14, 2022

American Queen Voyages has been busy over the past year with the launch of its Lakelorian program for its Lakes & Oceans fleet, appointing a new company president, and announcing free roundtrip air service for select 2023 voyages.

5-DAY MISSISSIPPI RIVER CRUISE FROM AMERICAN QUEEN VOYAGES DEPARTING DECEMBER 23, 2022

Upon arrival in New Orleans on December 23, 2022, passengers will enjoy a complimentary night’s stay at the pre-cruise hotel. This evening is meant for guests to become acquainted with the lively city of New Orleans. An American Queen Voyages Hospitality Desk will be conveniently located in the hotel and staff can answer any questions guests may have about the upcoming trip. There will also be representatives from American Queen Voyages available to provide travelers with dining, sightseeing, and entertainment options to maximize their free time.

The next morning, December 24, guests will board American Duchess at Port NOLA. This vessel has a capacity of 166 passengers. While American Duchess has the exterior of a traditional paddleboat with a working paddlewheel, the interior of this vessel has a contemporary feel with a modern and airy design. The daytime dress code is casual, and passengers are urged to pack for comfort. The company encourages passengers to bring walking shoes, as they are as essential for any tours and excursions. In the evening, the line suggests “country club casual” attire. Lodging options include interior staterooms, veranda suites, deluxe suites, loft suites, and owner’s suites. The ship includes a main dining room on the main deck and a serve-yourself snack area on the observation deck. Entertainment options include a show lounge, a bar, an art walk, a fitness center, and a gift shop.

After departing from Port NOLA, guests will sail through New Orleans and have the option to book excursions for the day. On Sunday, December 25, passengers will spend the day cruising through small river towns and take in some beautiful landscapes along the way. This is a great day to take in all the amenities that the vessel has to offer. On December 26, the boat will stop in Saint Francisville, Louisiana, for the day. On December 27, the ship will stop at the Nottoway Plantation in Louisiana for the day. On the last day of the trip, December 28, the boat will dock in Port NOLA, and guests will have the option to head home or continue exploring New Orleans after departing from the ship.

Guests have the following boarding options while aboard American Duchess:

Interior Staterooms start at $1,999.00 per person

Veranda Suites with Private Balconies start at $1,499.00 per person

Deluxe Suites with Private Balconies start at $2,699.00 per person

Loft Suites with Private Balconies start at $2,999.00 per person

Owner’s Suites with Private Balconies start at $4,699.00 per person

Guests looking to book in advance may qualify for an exclusive offer and receive up to $1,700 of onboard credit. This trip also features all-inclusive cruising, which includes Free Wi-Fi, shore excursions, and beverages. Travelers can also enjoy the experience of spending a holiday on the river cruise when booking this deal.